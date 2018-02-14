Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s Sri Lankan holiday pictures will make you want to fall in love

Post Bigg Boss, Hina Khan has been spending quality time with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. From sharing cute pictures using different filters, to making videos, Hina and Rocky are busy giving their fans a glimpse into their vacay. Recently, the couple jet off to Sri Lanka for a double celebration. The trip they took is not only to celebrate Valentine’s day but also to make Rocky’s birthday special.

The lovebirds are really fond of travelling and they make sure to explore places on their special occasions. They look adorable together, and Hina’s vacation ensembles are always on point and she looks stunning! Their unwavering love for each other is evident in their pictures. Check out their clicks here… (Also Read: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal head to an international holiday for a double celebration; read details)

Love❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:41am PST

Hina and Rocky’s relationship started making headlines when Hina went inside the Bigg Boss house. While she was being mired in controversies, Rocky stood as a pillar in support of her. Speaking about his relationship with Hina, he had said, “All these times we never spoke about our relationship as we thought it wasn’t the right time. The fact that Hina is dating a non-celeb would have resulted in a lot of speculations and we didn’t want that. Our bond is very real and we wanted to keep it that way. But I am glad that this has happened and we can now be ourselves all the time. I hope people continue to love and support us as a couple also.”

