Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal perform for the first time in Sri Lanka – view pic

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal met on the sets of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and slowly love blossomed. But it was during the Bigg Boss season 11 when their relationship came into the limelight. While Hina was getting mired in controversies, Rocky was the one who supported her through thick and thin. Moreover, Rocky gave Hina a promise ring as a symbol of their engagement during her stay in Bigg Boss house. Since Hina exited the house after the show ended, they have been going strong with their pictures and videos together. Recently, the couple took a tour to Sri Lanka to celebrate Valentine’s Day as well as Rocky’s birthday. After several cute PDA pictures from the destination, here comes a picture from Hina where she revealed that Rocky and she have shared the stage for the first time.

Hina posted on Instagram, “Its the first time we performed together and all I can say is that I can’t wait to keep creating ‘our magic’ again and again on stage! #OurFirsts Styled by @hemlataa9 Assisted by @richayadav0906 @analligupta Outfit by @palanquine Jewel by @adan_creation_ Bracelet by @rimayu07 #Srilanka #EventDiaries” [sic] Check out the picture here… (Also Read: Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s Sri Lankan holiday pictures will make you want to fall in love)

Hina looks mesmerising in this red floral gown and Rocky compliments her in a black tuxedo matched with red bows. The couple looks adorable together and we can not stop gushing over their love for each other. They are surely giving relationship goals for everyone.

We so wish to see these lovebirds tie the knot soon, but they don’t seem to have any such plans. Hina told a leading daily, “Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it’s finally out in public.” So we have to still wait for some time. Till then keep enjoying their cute pictures and for more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.