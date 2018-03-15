Hina Khan dons a fishtail dress for an event in Dubai, gets trolled on social media

Yes, Hina Khan is popular for being one of the most stylish TV celebrities and she earned the title when she participated in Bigg Boss 11. But looks like her recent fashion outing didn’t go too well with fans. The actress was wearing a fishtail gown for an event in Dubai and had fans calling her a lamp. Some even compared her to the fancy cigarette stand in Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya. The MPK reference is the funniest thing that we have seen on the internet. Trust the internet to make us laugh at the simplest things. These memes are hilarious.

Some even said that her legs are stuck in a table lamp. Hina has become quite active on Twitter and makes it a point to interactive with fans quite regularly. Hina even replies to Vikas Gupta fans when they ask for a reply from the actress. She was in the news recently after she met Luv Tyagi in Delhi but missed Sapna Chaudhary. Since she also opened up about he relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, fans are always thrilled to see their PDA and appearances at events together. But at the moment, let’s look at all these trolls doing rounds on social media around Hina’s gown. (ALSO READ: Hina Khan reunites with her BFF Luv Tyagi who admits he had missed her a lot!)

This is the dress that invited all the trolls.

@eyehinakhan my dream girl ye dekho pagal log 😡😡😡😡 kya bol rahe hai 😬😬😬in logo ko dressings ka D bhi nahi pata hai he or aese comment karte hai 😡😡😡bhot gussa aa raha hai muje my dream girl 😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/O9KorguBNs — pratik✨ (@KavaPratik1) March 13, 2018

She looks likes that cigarettes stand of Salman Khan’s father from Maine Pyaar Kiya. pic.twitter.com/zW4UzGaLxz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 11, 2018

Isne table lamp me pair fasa liya. — SK Thakur (@kingsfork_) March 12, 2018

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.