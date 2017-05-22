Hina Khan finds a new gym trainer in Geeta Phogat in Spain

Hina Khan is one of the star contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. After bidding adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina took a break before announcing her new project. The lady was in talks for Colors’ Chandrakanta but opted to do Khatron Ke Khiladi instead. This is Hina’s first reality show. One of TV’s top actresses, Hina has been working out regularly since past few months to get into shape for the show. She will be competing with the likes of Nia Sharma, Shiny Doshi, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Shantanu Maheshwari and others on the high-octane action reality show. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma – here is the final list of contestants for this season!)

Well, the TV diva has found a new friend on the trip. And she has also become Hina’s new gym trainer. It is none other than Geeta Phogat. Yes, the two ladies are bonding big time over fitness. There is not an iota of doubt that Geeta Phogat is termed by many as the toughest contestant in this season’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. The wrestling champion shot to fame with her wins at the international arena. However, it was Aamir Khan’s Dangal that made the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita household names. Geeta was approached for Nach Baliye 8 as well but could not take up the show due to some training commitments.

We saw Geeta at the launch and were bowled over by her grace, humility and style. The lady does not take her status of the ‘strongest contestant’ very seriously saying it is all a mind game. Hina, on the other hand says this experience is to conquer her fears. The girls seem to be bonding big time and it’s nice to see Geeta helping Hina with her fitness drill. She is surely learning from the best. Hina also feels that many will be jealous seeing her bond with Geeta over fitness. Well, that’s true! In the snap, both the women are rocking the colourful mercury glares to beat the warm sunshine in Spain.

Geeta along with the others is having a nice time in Malaga, Spain. It is a coastal town flanked by the Mediterranean Sea with panoramic views of the Andalusian mountains. The team is halted there as of now. Geeta also shared a pic with Ravi Dubey, who seems to have suffered an injury.

It seems like the sporting champ is having a great time in Spain. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…