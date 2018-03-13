Hina Khan reunites with her BFF Luv Tyagi who admits he had missed her a lot!

It was indeed a happy moment for fans of #Luvina. Finally, Hina Khan met Luv Tyagi after coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. The two were bosom buddies inside the controversial reality show and their friendship was adored by the viewers. Hina would lovingly call him her bunny rabbit. The trio of Priyank Sharma, Hina and Luv gave friendship goals to many outside. They also had a rough patch when Luv was shown a footage where Hina was discussing his feelings for her when Priyank raised the topic that he felt for her ‘more than a friend’. Fans have also adored their chemistry and even want to see them romance on screen. (Also Read: Hina Khan has a special message for her fitness trainer)

In the picture, we can see that Hina is casually dressed while Luv looks damn handsome with his hair back to his original style. He has been working very hard on his biceps and the results are evident. (Also Read: Rivals no more? Hina Khan breaks her silence on her fallout with Benafsha Soonawala)

Hina Khan is now busy doing events while news is that Luv will be seen in the upcoming season of Splitsvilla. The young man won the heart of the common man with his gentle demeanour and dignified approach inside the house. The Tyagi community had also voted for him in large numbers. However, he could not make it to the finale. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…