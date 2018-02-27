Hina Khan reveals that Bigg Boss brought her relationship with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal into the limelight

Hina Khan became a household name with her stint of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After 8 long years, viewers saw a feisty side of her in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Moreover, the actress participated in Bigg Boss 11 and the audience saw a completely different Hina on the show. While some criticised her as strongly opinionated women and too arrogant, others admired her courage and confidence when she spoke her mind out. Hina, who does not fear being judged, made some revelations about herself in a chat with Bombay Times.

While speaking about her Bigg Boss journey and if it has changed her image, Hina said, “No. On the contrary, I feel that people relate to me even more now. My fan base has changed and it comprises more educated people. The feedback that I am getting has left me surprised. I jokingly ask Ro (boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal), ‘Isne aise bola hai, isne poora show dekha hai na?’ I keep telling him that I am now better prepared to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss’, as I know what I have to do inside the house. However, he tells me that I will do the same thing again because that’s how I am. He has asked me to just concentrate on acting (laughs).” She further added, “While trying to be real on reality TV, I forgot that I had to play a game. Mujhe politically correct hona nahi aata hai. People shouldn’t expect me to behave like the character (Akshara) that I played, it doesn’t work like that in real life. Akshara will be remembered for what she was, par kabhi toh real Hina saamne aayegi na. You can like or dislike me. You are entitled to form an opinion about me and I don’t fear being judged. After coming out of the house, I watched a few episodes of my altercation with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi, and wondered how I could react like that. But that’s how the house is. Some contestants have reacted in a worse manner. I am blessed that I quickly forget things. I have no memory of ‘Bigg Boss’.” (Also Read: Hina Khan’s swag avatar for her debut Punjabi video is in sync with her fashionista image)

On the other hand, when she was asked about mending fences with co-contestant and winner Shilpa Shinda, Hina said, “If I have to work with Shilpa, I will be okay. I am very professional, I can work with my enemies, too. My habit of forgetting everything is a good quality. Also, none of the contestants is my enemies. Shilpa and I are different people and so is our approach towards life. I won’t be judgmental by saying whose is good or bad. If I bump into her, I am definitely going to say hello to her, hug her and ask how she is doing.”

While rumours were rife that Hina and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi had a fallout, she shared her immense respect for him. If I bag the biggest award, he will be the first one I will go up to, not my father. I will never forget him as he is the one who brought me into this industry and believed in me,” said Hina.

Moreover, the actress has always been tight-lipped about her relationship with boyfriend Rocky and it was only through Bigg Boss, that everyone came to know about it. She said, “Yes. It wouldn’t have happened otherwise. It wasn’t planned; I have always been very guarded about my personal life.” Though the couple is serious about each other, marriage is still not on the cards. “I will get married after a couple of years,” stated Hina.

While sharing her future work plans, she said, “I would like to take up a fiction show or a film now. My work will be my priority. However, I want to be on a break for a few months before I return with a bang.”

