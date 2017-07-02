Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal’s romantic holiday, Shivangi Joshi’s HOT swim suit photoshoot – TV Insta this week

We, television viewers, find it very amusing to spot our favourite TV celebs in western avatars as we only get to see them in sanskaari and sati-savitri getups on their shows. And that is why we love Instagram so much, because we get to come up close to our stars there and see who they are in real life. The fact that Hina Khan is dating Rocky Jaiswal, that Sargun Mehta is passionate about photography, Nia Sharma is a fashion junkie and Shivangi Joshi is a yogini at heart; came out only through Instagram. How otherwise would we have come to know all these things about our TV stars.

Here, have a look at this week’s best pictures –

Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal’s holiday pictures

After completing the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Hina Khan is now enjoying a much-deserved break with her rumoured beau Rocky Jaiswal. He has flown down to Spain to spend some time with Hina and their lovey dovey pictures are proof that they are much in love.

Inspired by the very famous bullfight in Spain😜 #Barcelona here we come.. A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

Fun times with @rockyj1 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

♥️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Shivangi Joshi’s HOT photoshoot

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) seems to have developed interest in Yoga. The actress recently got a hot photoshoot done on International Yoga Day where she is seen performing some asanas.

Photo courtesy:- @prashantsamtani A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Happy International World Yoga Day!!! Actress : Shivangi Joshi A post shared by PRASHANT SAMTANI PHOTOGRAPHY (@prashantsamtani) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Way of life #peace Photo courtesy:- @prashantsamtani A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Happy international yoga day⚜️ . Photo courtesy:- @prashantsamtani Venue:- @theresortmumbai A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Bella and Vienna’s gyaan

Bella and Vienna are the most adored and talked about babies of telly town. Their mother Teejay Sidhu has made a separate Instagram account,’Twin Baby Diaries’, for them, where she writes on her girls’ behalf. We love how Teejay and Karanvir Bohra are archiving their daughters’ childhood. We are sure the girls will love it when they grow up.

Nia Sharma’s introspection

Nia has been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 since early June now and after working relentlessly for a month, she has finally got some ‘me’ time. The Jamai Raja actress is travelling across the streets of Europe and enjoying every bit of it. Looks like KK8 has been an enriching experience for Nia. Read her captions carefully and you’ll know why are we saying so.

Probably reviewing my silliest mistakes. I don’t get mad .. I grin… 😀🤦‍♀️ A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Madrid-All in a day!!! coz tmrw we go back to the bay!!💃💃 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and Karan Wahi’s twinning stories

A few days ago Sargun Mehta shared a stunning picture of her hubby Ravi Dubey and her buddies Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani. We all loved it but if you are interested in knowing the back story of that picture then you must check out Rithvik’s post. He has mentioned how it took them 40 minutes to find those white and green clothes as Sargun wanted them to twin in the photograph. But the funniest part is that after all this hard work, Sargun uploaded a black and white picture of them! Now, why would you do that? Lol!

Hotties . 😍😍😍😍 #traveldiary #travelphotography #vacation A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The secret behind the picture, each of us had spent 40mins just to find a look that’ had green and white in it because @sargunmehta wanted all the three of us to be “besties who were twinning” 🤘🏼😂💃🏼 @imkaranwahi @ravidubey2312 A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

