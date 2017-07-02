Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal’s romantic holiday, Shivangi Joshi’s HOT swim suit photoshoot – TV Insta this week

We, television viewers, find it very amusing to spot our favourite TV celebs in western avatars as we only get to see them in sanskaari and sati-savitri getups on their shows. And that is why we love Instagram so much, because we get to come up close to our stars there and see who they are in real life. The fact that Hina Khan is dating Rocky Jaiswal, that Sargun Mehta is passionate about photography, Nia Sharma is a fashion junkie and Shivangi Joshi is a yogini at heart; came out only through Instagram. How otherwise would we have come to know all these things about our TV stars.
Here, have a look at this week’s best pictures –
Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal’s holiday pictures
After completing the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Hina Khan is now enjoying a much-deserved break with her rumoured beau Rocky Jaiswal. He has flown down to Spain to spend some time with Hina and their lovey dovey pictures are proof that they are much in love.
Shivangi Joshi’s HOT photoshoot
Shivangi Joshi aka Naira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) seems to have developed interest in Yoga. The actress recently got a hot photoshoot done on International Yoga Day where she is seen performing some asanas.
Photo courtesy:- @prashantsamtani
Way of life #peace Photo courtesy:- @prashantsamtani
Bella and Vienna’s gyaan
Bella and Vienna are the most adored and talked about babies of telly town. Their mother Teejay Sidhu has made a separate Instagram account,’Twin Baby Diaries’, for them, where she writes on her girls’ behalf. We love how Teejay and Karanvir Bohra are archiving their daughters’ childhood. We are sure the girls will love it when they grow up.
BELLA – I have noticed sometimes I have a crooked smile. I asked my Mom why. She said it was supposed to be this way! If everything was perfect about us, then we would all look the same. (Maybe like robots? 🤔) She says our imperfections make us beautiful – they make us different from each other. My Mom says I should never look at myself and see any flaws. I should see myself the way God sees me. In His eyes, I am beautiful just as I am. 🙂 She says the truth is, everytime I smile, she falls even more in love with me! 🙂 I did not know it was possible to be perfect and imperfect at the same time! I will remember this forever! 😃 #babydiaries
VIENNA – My mom says I’m an old soul. And that she has a lot to learn from me. I’m so small! I can’t even talk! What can someone learn from me? Maybe I can teach people to smile? I smile a lot! 🙂 If I’m upset about something, I forget about it fast. And I smile again. 🙂 Sometimes I cry if I’m sleepy. But when I wake up from sleep, I smile again. 🙂 I think grown-ups don’t forget very fast, the things that make them upset. They stay sad longer than babies. I know this because I don’t see grown-ups smile as much as me. Probably they forgot how to. And they need someone to remind them. 🙂 Yes, I think smiling is what I am here to teach. I have a lot of people to help. I’ll start with you – smile please!! 😃 #babydiaries
Nia Sharma’s introspection
Nia has been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 since early June now and after working relentlessly for a month, she has finally got some ‘me’ time. The Jamai Raja actress is travelling across the streets of Europe and enjoying every bit of it. Looks like KK8 has been an enriching experience for Nia. Read her captions carefully and you’ll know why are we saying so.
Probably reviewing my silliest mistakes. I don’t get mad .. I grin… 😀🤦♀️
In those 24 hours, we all have moments where we don’t pretend, we don’t put up a face, we sit quite actually lost.. mind is running and tongue is resting you’re all by urself, unaware, unfazed, you’re sad, content, may be overthinking, analysing..what went wrong, who was at fault.. or maybe how well did u do..how bad u were… and that real face of urs is rarely captured.!! But u know the real you!! #kkk8 #alonetimes #busridethoughts
Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and Karan Wahi’s twinning stories
A few days ago Sargun Mehta shared a stunning picture of her hubby Ravi Dubey and her buddies Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani. We all loved it but if you are interested in knowing the back story of that picture then you must check out Rithvik’s post. He has mentioned how it took them 40 minutes to find those white and green clothes as Sargun wanted them to twin in the photograph. But the funniest part is that after all this hard work, Sargun uploaded a black and white picture of them! Now, why would you do that? Lol!
