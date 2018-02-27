Hina Khan’s swag avatar for her debut Punjabi video is in sync with her fashionista image

Coming to her styling for the video, Hina is looking damn hot. The actress is wearing a sequinned Maheka Mirpuri bomber jacket for a part of the song. She has opted for a denim look with knee high denim boots, fringed denim shorts and a denim jacket with Indian embroidery at the rims. She has finished it with glares and a pink camisole. As we know, Hina was a hot topic of discussion inside the Bigg Boss house for carrying 105 pairs of night suits along with an equal number of outfits that ranged from dresses to gowns and skirts. The actress has shared her looks on Instagram.