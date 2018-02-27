Hina Khan’s swag avatar for her debut Punjabi video is in sync with her fashionista image

After Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan is a full-on mood to experiment. The lady is all set to sizzle in a Punjabi music single with singer Sonu Thukral. The song is titled Bhasoodi and is directed by Robby Singh. The makers decided to rope her in after seeing her popularity inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Hina was also one of the most glamorous contestants in the history of the game. The music video has been shot in Patiala in Punjab. The video will be out soon. A source close to the production shared, “The actress was at ease and finished the shoot quickly. She looked stunning in a denim on denim with knee high boots.” (Also Read: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal perform for the first time in Sri Lanka; view pic)
Coming to her styling for the video, Hina is looking damn hot. The actress is wearing a sequinned Maheka Mirpuri bomber jacket for a part of the song. She has opted for a denim look with knee high denim boots, fringed denim shorts and a denim jacket with Indian embroidery at the rims. She has finished it with glares and a pink camisole. As we know, Hina was a hot topic of discussion inside the Bigg Boss house for carrying 105 pairs of night suits along with an equal number of outfits that ranged from dresses to gowns and skirts. The actress has shared her looks on Instagram.
Hina was in Sri Lanka to celebrate Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday and for some Valentine’s Day event. The actress is apparently in talks for films as well. Hina was the second runners-up on Bigg Boss and one of the most talked about contestants ever. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…