Hindi Medium box office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan’s film earns Rs 2.81 crore in the opening day

Hindi Medium got rave reviews upon release. The deft handling of the issue of school admissions and the increasing weight of English on Hindi which is eroding the latter, made critics a fan of the director Saket Choudhary. In fact, he redeemed himself with this film if we take into account his last release Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Now the first day numbers are in for the film and it has earned Rs 2.81 crore which is a decent opening day collection for a niche film like this. (Also read: 5 reasons why Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium has every ingredient of being a sleeper hit)

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures of the film saying, “#HindiMedium Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.” When we had spoken to our Trade expert, Akshaye Rathi revealed that a film like this which caters to a select section of the audience, will be able to get more than Rs 1 crore on day 1. But it seems thanks to good reviews and a positive word of mouth, the film has managed to post a much better total than expected. And mind you, it released in only released in 800-850 screens. Considering that, these are really good numbers. Check it out once more here…

Hindi Medium is a film that’s a must watch for everyone if we go by our critic Sreeju Sudhakaran. He writes, “Hindi Medium may not be the best in the genre of satire, that honour still lies with the always splendid Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. But it is a very engaging piece of cinema, that will make us laugh, cry and even question our own role in how things like basic education are getting screwed up in our society. The direction is competent, and the performances from Irrfan, Saba and Deepak are first-rate. But above all, it’s the core message that the movie did right – Good education is not the privilege of the elite few, but the right of everyone.” Guess even the audience feels the same.