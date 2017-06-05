Hindi Medium box office collection day 17: Irrfan Khan’s film crosses the Rs 50 crore mark over the third weekend

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium has won hearts not only at the theatres but at the box office too. After impressing the audience, the movie has been raking in the moolah steadily since it released on May 19. And on day seventeen, Hindi Medium added another Rs 3 crore, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 53.60 crore. With that, not only has Hindi Medium crossed the Rs 50 crore mark over the third weekend, but also emerged as one of the most profitable ventures of the year. Talking about the movie’s latest achievement, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#HindiMedium crosses Rs 50 cr… Emerges a WINNER… [Week 3] Fri Rs 1.76 crore, Sat Rs 2.75 crore, Sun Rs 3 crore. Total: Rs 53.60 cr. India biz.”

However, nobody expected Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium to perform so well at the box office. The movie had a low buzz and limited screen space on release (1126 screens), so we never thought the movie would sustain so well and cross the Rs 50 crore mark. However, the fantastic content combined with good reviews lead to the formation of a tremendous word of mouth publicity, which in turn helped the film grow at the box office. Looking at the current trends, we expect Hindi Medium to rake in Rs 60 crore in its lifetime run, which is amazing to say the least for such a niche film. (ALSO READ – Not Baahubali 2 but Hindi Medium’s success should make Bollywood take notes – here’s why)

Apart from this, we are sure the makers of Hindi Medium will already be rejoicing. The cost of production was just Rs 14 crore. Add to that the Rs 8 crore of publicity and advertising cost and still, the makers had spent only Rs 22 crore. For sure, Hindi Medium has made a good profit and proved once again that content is the king!