Hindi Medium box office collection day 8: Irrfan Khan starrer earns more than its first day, taking its total to Rs 28.03 crore

Irrfan Khan starrer hit satirical comedy earned Rs 2.82 crore on its eighth day. The good news for the makers is the fact that the collection of its eighth day is more than its first, which speaks volume of its content and how much it has been appreciated. Which is a rarity in current times.

Irrfan Khan’s performance and a good execution of a prevalent topic in India won it a lot of brownie points. Everyone who has watched the film are recommending to everyone else. No wonder that the numbers are only getting better.

Senior Journalist Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the business of the film, he wrote, “#HindiMedium collects more on 2nd Fri than opening day… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 28.03 cr. India biz.” Also read: Irrfan Khan compares Sunil Dutt’s Padosan to Amitabh Bachchan;s Shamitabh – Watch video

Take a look at the per day collections of the film so far:

1st day- 2.81 cr

2nd day – 4.25 cr

3rd day – 5.5 cr

4th day – 3.15 cr

5th day – 3.30 cr

6th day – 3.10 cr

7th day – 3.10 cr

8th day – 2.82 cr

Total: Rs 28.03 cr

Check out his tweet below:

We have told you earlier how its eighth day will decide its fate at the box office and it delivered even after the release of Sachin A Billion Dreams and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

But considering film’s positive reviews it is bound to find an audience. BollywoodLife in its review of the film wrote, “Hindi Medium may not be the best in the genre of satire, that honour still lies with the always splendid Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. But it is a very engaging piece of cinema, that will make us laugh, cry and even question our own role in how things like basic education are getting screwed up in our society. The direction is competent, and the performances from Irrfan, Saba and Deepak are first-rate. But above all, it’s the core message that the movie did right – Good education is not the privilege of the elite few, but the right of everyone.”