Hindi Medium box office collection day 9: Irrfan Khan starrer shows massive growth on its second saturday, earns Rs 32.24 crore

Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer is receiving much love from the audience. The film has shown a massive growth as it earned Rs 4.21 crore on its second Saturday, so much so that it is in the same range as it’s first Saturday and only behind it’s first Sunday. Tweeting about its second Saturday’s earning Taran Adarsh posted, “#HindiMedium witnesses MASSIVE GROWTH on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 32.24 cr. India biz.”

Hindi Medium upon its release opened low but remained steady throughout its week one, even after a stiff competition with Half Girlfriend and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film is one of the best reviewed this year and an all round positive word of mouth did the trick. Everyone who has watched the film are recommending it. No wonder that the numbers are only getting better.

Take a look at the per day collections of the film so far:

1st day- 2.81 cr

2nd day – 4.25 cr

3rd day – 5.5 cr

4th day – 3.15 cr

5th day – 3.30 cr

6th day – 3.10 cr

7th day – 3.10 cr

8th day – 2.82 cr

9th day – 4.21 cr

Total: Rs 32.24 cr



But as mentioned above, considering film’s positive reviews it is bound to find an audience. BollywoodLife in its review of the film wrote, “Hindi Medium may not be the best in the genre of satire, that honour still lies with the always splendid Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. But it is a very engaging piece of cinema, that will make us laugh, cry and even question our own role in how things like basic education are getting screwed up in our society. The direction is competent, and the performances from Irrfan, Saba and Deepak are first-rate. But above all, it’s the core message that the movie did right – Good education is not the privilege of the elite few, but the right of everyone.”