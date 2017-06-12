Hindi Medium box office update: Irrfan Khan’s film is the only superhit after Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 released on April 28 and proved to be a storm at the box office. It shattered several records not only in India but overseas as well. It is the only movie which managed to earn Rs 1000 crore and more in the worldwide gross. Its Hindi dubbed version itself earned over Rs 500 crore. It definitely is a never-seen-before blockbuster. Since then, the box office has been waiting for the next hit and guess what…it came in the form of a medium budget content-driven, much smaller film than Baahubali 2. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is a bonafide superhit now!

Taran Adarsh released the latest figures and it is simply fantastic. So,, in 24 days Hindi Medium has earned a whopping Rs 62.41 crore. The film is made at a collective budget of Rs 22 crore. By the end of its first week, it had already earned more than that. And now with over Rs 60 crore in its pocket, the film has become the first superhit after Baahubali 2. Yet again, the film has proved that today content is one of the primary things that audience is looking for. The film had the strongest word-of-mouth after Prabhas’ war epic. Everyone was enthralled by the film’s satirical take on the education system of our country. Check out the latest figures once again… (Also read: Not Baahubali 2 but Hindi Medium’s success should make Bollywood take notes – here’s why)

#HindiMedium

Week 1: ₹ 25.21 cr

Week 2: ₹ 20.88 cr

Week 3: ₹ 12.57 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 3.75 cr

Total: ₹ 62.41 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2017

There were many films that released after Baahubali 2 namely Sarkar 3, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Half Girlfriend and many more. But none of them could make a mark like this Irrfan Khan-starrer. It’s high time that Bollywood takes the hint. It’s time to concentrate more on content and smarter releases rather than getting indulgent with everything else. Gimmicks can only get you good opening weekend but it is the story of the film which will help it last at the box office. Hindi Medium surely has proved it right!