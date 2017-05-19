Hindi Medium movie review: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s satirical comedy wins over critics

Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend are the two releases at the box office this week. Focusing on India’s obsession with English, Hindi Medium is a light-hearted film that tries to explain how a mere language decides where you belong in the society. It’s a shameful fact and nobody is embarrassed about it either. Saket Choudhury has finally found his groove it seems with Hindi Medium if reviews are to be taken into account. The director had floored us earlier with Pyaar Ke Side Effects and then disappointed us big time with Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The sequel was so not required. But with Hindi Medium, he has managed to again prove to the world that he is a good storyteller. We are saying this on the basis of critics’ reaction to the film.

Our reviewer, Sreeju Sudhakaran, gives it 3.5 stars and says, “For a satire to work, the humour and the writing should be very effective. Thankfully in the case of Hindi Medium, the movie has succeeded to a large extent in justifying these two aspects. The dialogue, especially those delivered by Irrfan, are witty and manage to elicit a chuckle every now and then. When Bollywood has often hesitated in taking on social issues fearing controversies, I am glad that Hindi Medium takes on one of the most pertinent issues affecting our society – the circus behind school admissions. The writers have tried to address the issues without getting too preachy (except for the climax), and they have done it in a light-hearted manner.” Read the full review here

Rediff gives it 3 stars and the reviewers explain why by saying, “Hindi Medium works because it somehow manages to stretch itself beyond its scrubby elements, easy half-baked jokes, lessons about consumerism and our love for English, into a simple story about a boy who would do anything to see his girl smile. There’s an oasis of sanity there.”

Hindustan Times’s review reads, “A little preachy and over-dramatic towards the end, Hindi Medium strongly drives its point home. Chaudhary’s film has immense repeat value. You are likely to empathise with Qamar when she says, “Iss desh me angrezi zabaan nahi class hai,” (English is not a language but class in this country). And if you don’t then you might be a part of the group that wants the status quo.”

TOI’s 4 star review has a lot of good things to say about the film. It mentions, “Chaudhary gets the grammar of the subject right, and spells out the emotions fluently. The dialogues (Amitosh Nagpal) are perfectly pitched and interestingly, the humour rests on the hinge, never distracting from the centrepiece. Of course, Irrfan nails it with a class act, playing a man torn between his simple, unpretentious upbringing and his new wannabe avatar. Saba, as the OTT, dominating wife is sheer delight onscreen. Dobriyal is superb and in some scenes, he leaves you teary-eyed. The second half gets over-dramatic and the plot seems quite convenient, taking ample liberties. The last chapter (climax) is stretched and predictable, but in the end, it drives home the point, exposing the inadequacies and loopholes in our education system.”

Clearly, critics have just loved this poignant comedy film on a social issue that has turned into a plague. So will you be watching it this weekend? We strongly recommend it though.