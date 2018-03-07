Hindi Medium, Talvar, Paan Singh Tomar: Top 5 performances of Irrfan Khan that prove there can be no one like him

Actor Irrfan Khan is undoubtedly one of the finest talents we have. In his acting career, spanning over three decades, the actor has reinvented himself many times over and delivered several path-breaking performances. Due to his class act, Irrfan has also established himself as one of the well-known celebs in the West. While it’s a difficult task to pick and choose from his impressive body of work, we have tried our best. And here’s what we think are his career-best films till date… (Also Read: Get well soon Irrfan Khan: Abhishek, Ayushmann tweet love and prayers to the ailing actor)

Hindi Medium

Despite receiving rave reviews from critics and movie buffs, Irrfan Khan was always considered to be an actor who could work well for niche films and parallel cinema. But with Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan not only became a commercial actor but also impressed the audience with his bang-on comic timing and witty one-liners. The actor also bagged a Filmfare award in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Raj Batra in the comedy-drama.

Talvar

In Talvar, Irrfan played the role of Ashwin Kumar, a character based on officer Arun Kumar, who becomes the in-charge of Arushi murder case when police hand it over to the CBI. The actor got into the nuances and minute details of an officer and perfectly displayed his helplessness when he uncovers the corruption in the system and failure in the judiciary through inappropriate measures.

Paan Singh Tomar

Actor and director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Paan Singh Tomar had to struggle a lot for a theatrical release as it was not getting buyers even after getting great reviews in the film festivals. Irrfan Khan stunned everyone with his portrayal of an athlete and national record holder in steeplechase, Paan Singh Tomar. He completely got into the character and also went through a physical transformation to get the perfect posture. Irrfan Khan was honoured with a National Award for best actor for his stupendous performance.

Piku

Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life film, Piku, brought three acting heavyweights Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan together. Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary with impeccable conviction and despite the presence of other, apt actors, delivered a memorable performance thanks to his subtle and witty one-liners.

Maqbool

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj adapted William Shakespeare’s Macbeth in the Indian setting and made Maqbool featuring Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The crime drama had acting legends like Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Tabu in pivotal roles but Irrfan Khan stole the show for his intense and fierce character of Miyan Maqbool. The actor received praises and accolades for his role in many national and international film festivals. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee had revealed in an interview, that he had approached the director many times for the lead character but it went to Irrfan.