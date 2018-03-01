Holi 2018: TV celebs Sara Khan, Roopal Tyagi, Manu Punjabi and others share their plans for the festival of colours

As the entire nation will celebrate Holi tomorrow, the TV industry is also gripped by its fever. The festival of colours is not only about applying colours, it is also an occasion to create innumerable memories with our near and dear ones. Here’s how your favourite TV actors are going to celebrate the festival. Read on as they share their thoughts on it:

Sonalika Pradhan: Holi is a festival that brings along a positive vibe of festive elation, excitement and fun with all the colour-smearing, water guns and sharing of love and cheer. While for some, it is a festival that they dread for the wild play of colours, yet for most of us like me, it is a celebration we keenly look forward to for enjoying good snacks, drink and dance.

Rakhi Sawant: Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to, with a bit of colour, music and dance and enjoy over snacks and special drink.

Soni Singh: Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is a time to show affection. All the colors that are on you are of love. For me it’s also a day to not be bothered about anything else and enjoy some good time with family and friends with good food, dance and music.

Roop Durgapal: Holi is a time to reach out with the colours of joy. It is the time to love and forgive. It is the time to express the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colours, festive food and musical events.

Roshni Sahota: Holi is the best time to celebrate the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. The celebration continues with the fun over good food and music with your family and friends.

Kuldeep Singh: On Holi, let the colour shower love which dwells in our hearts. Let’s sing along together the ballad of love and enjoy the food which connects us more with our loved ones in this busy and hush hush life.

Gulfam Khan: Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. It is the best time to enjoy the traditional music and food with friends and family. Even the festival gifts us some new friends too.

Parineeta Borthakur: Holi celebrations are all about colours, music, dance and sweets. But it also reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that truth and humanity are invincible forces in the Universe.

Shalini Kapoor: Holi for me is filled with sweets and family moments and crazy dance over Bollywood music and make memories to cherish for long to make my life colourful.

Mahika Sharma: You know your party is a hit when your Facebook feed is flooded with pictures of the event. And if you have a funky photo booth, be rest assured people won’t stop clicking. Attractive organic colours, water game are must with the special taste of festival snacks and drink for making the festival of Holi happening.

Pearl V Puri: Holi is the best time to celebrate with family and friends with colour, food and music. The festival of colours is celebrated to enjoy ‘humanity’ with full fervour and enthusiasm.

Manu Punjabi: Holi celebrations are dear to me. These bright colours are believed to signify energy, life and joy. With everyone indulged in intoxicating drinks and mouthwatering delicacies, let’s also take out time to celebrate humanity.

Tanya Sharma: Life is full of colours, let this Holi festival add more colours to our life, and we enjoy them at their brightest shade. Enjoying the festival with music, food fun and these memories make our world beautiful.

Amrapali Gupta: The colours of Holi, taste of traditional food with drinks and the music have spread all over the country. These celebrations also carry the message of love, brotherhood, and truth. So whenever you splash Holi colours on somebody, you give him a promise of being truthful towards him always, maintain brotherhood with him lifelong and shower him with all the possible love throughout your life.

Roopal Tyagi: The celebration of Holi marked by the overwhelming use of colours, is said to commemorate the victory of good over evil. And the victory of good must be celebrated with good food and music.

Sara Khan: Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Enjoying the festival with friends and family is must for me and I love it.

Meghna Naidu: I believe in celebrating Holi with colours, music and cheated diet and the rest of the days with the colours of love and a really restricted diet. Hence, Holi celebrations matter to me.

Vinit Kakar: Holi is the most important time for me as it’s the time when we all friends meet and enjoy like kids. The careless way and only fun in mind colouring each other, dancing to Bollywood numbers and cheating our diet and having lots of sweets and Lassi.

Lovey Sasan: Let the festival of Holi burn all negativity and bring positivity in life. I believe in celebrating with vibrant colors of love with a must Bollywood music and I’m also ready to cheat my diet and enjoy the festive food.