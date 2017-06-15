Hollywood sky to be lighten up by Bat-Signal in the honour of Batman star Adam West

The legendary actor Adam West, known for his straight face dialogue delivery, was the first Batman for many of the fans of my generation. The reason for that is the much loved Batman tv show of 60s which used to telecast in India in 90s. Recently all the pop culture fans suffered a heart break when it was reported that Adam West is no more. Now according to a report by Indiewire, LA is planning to give one of the best tributes ever given to anyone. Tonight at Los Angeles’ City Hall, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will join the citizens of LA to light the iconic Bat-Signal in tribute to the late star. The Bat-Signal will be projected onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at Spring Street.

Adam West succumb to leukemia on June 10, 2017. He was 88. Current Batman, Ben Affleck had earlier paid tribute to him on his Twitter account as he wrote, “Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it’s done. Adam Wes”. Also read: Adam West exemplified heroism, says Ben Affleck

Adam West’s Batman co-stars Burt Ward and Julie Newmar also expressed their grief over his demise.

“I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend,” Ward said. Also read: TV’s beloved Batman, Adam West passes away at 88

Newmar, who played Catwoman in “Batman” for two seasons, said: “Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savor him always in the world of imagination and creativity.”

(with text inputs from Indiewire)