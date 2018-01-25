Honest Film Review: 50 things that popped into my head while watching Padmaavat

Padmaavat has been ridden with controversies ever since it went on floors.The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.The movie opens today. I watched the movie and absolutely did not mind paying for the high priced ticket because it was worth it. With so much going on in the movie there I sure had a lot running through my head. If only I had a penny for every time I thought about Karni Sena attacking the theatre I was in. Thankfully, the theatre was guarded by policemen and that gave me some peace of mind. Well, I listed down other things that went in my head while watching Padmaavat. Here is my honest review.

1. Dayumm. Ranveer Singh’s walk is fabulous! Sets the mood right away

2. Isn’t this actress playing Shahid’s wife the girl from Tiger Zinda Hai?

3. Whow! Deepika Padukone could totally star in desi Tomb Raider

4. Okay! Just me or Deepika’s unibrow is inconsistent? Should I ask someone?

5. Deepika is a fabulous dancer

6. She is a fabulous dancer but this Ghoomar is no Deewani Mastani

7. Was that a Karni Sena guy I just saw in the corner of the hall? No no, I am seeing things.

8. What is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s obsession with jhoomar! After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, it is here as well

9. This scene totally feels like Jodhaa Akbar. Did SLB direct that? Oh no… that was Ashutosh Gowariker

10. Jim Sarbh just stole the show with his entry

11. Aditi Rao Hydari is SOOOO pretty

12. Jim Sarbh is doing an awesome job here

13. Deepika and Aditi look so similar here. How will Ranveer even differentiate?

14. Was that a Karni Sena wala? Oh no!

15. Shahid’s kurtas are so beautiful

16. Okay Ranveer definitely just broke the fourth wall and looked at the camera

17. I have to listen to Binte Dil on loop at home

18. Jim is irritating now

19. Ranveer is so scary…but it has been long since Deepika appeared on the screen.

20. Haha Ranveer Singh just emotionally blackmailed his army. Lol that’s me talking to my parents

21. Diwali se Holi ho gayi yar! Fight already!

22. Shahid’s kurtas are so SEXY

23. They have lit oil lamps during the daytime. Thank God there was no power saving fuss back then

24. Why is Deepika the only one talking intelligently in the movie?

25. For the last time. Who has designed Shahid’s kurtas! Is should wear something similar to Manisha’s sangeet!

26. Ok! This Jim is flirting a bit too much with Ranveer now!

27. Ranveer is totally crazy! How has he pulled this character off!!!

28. Sword is called Shamsheer in Hindi, right? Why is Shahid calling it talwar?

29. Literally, Deepika is the only one with a brain here!

30. Okay, now it is getting boring… strange! My friend is watching it with rapt attention. Weirdo!

31. Thank God there is police in this theatre, I should get back to the movie now

32. Shahid is so gullible yar!

33. Why the hell I am watching this in 3D? Nothing is happening.

34. What was Deepika’s fault? Why is the Tiger Zinda Hai girl screaming at her?

35. So many bodyless heads in this movie. I might puke!

36. Soundtrack’s template is exactly like Bajirao Mastani. Replace Malhari with Khalbali…

37. Aditi just kicked ass man!

38. Deepika is acting with her eyes.

39. I can see through Shahid’s shirt there! Funny!

40. Why are Rajput’s using Urdu words like haq and ijazat?

41. Does this movie have to be so slow?

42. Eww… Ranveer, why the heck did you do that?

43. VFX is so awesome in the climax

44. I don’t like where this is heading

45. NO! DON’T DO THAT

46. NOOOOO DEEEPIKAAAA

47. NO! GO BACK! GO BACK! GO BACK

48. NOOOOOOOOOOOOO

49. I wonder if this really happened!

50. Karni Sena na ho theater ke baahar!