Hot scoop: Avengers: Infinity War to lock horns with 2.0 at the box office

Yesterday, we gave you the exciting news that how Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has following the footsteps of Baahubali 2 by releasing the film on the similar date. With this strategy, we had expected that 2.0 will get almost all the screens at the domestic market and shatter many box office records. But it seems, there’s a big hurdle in front of 2.0. One of the most awaited films of Hollywood, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is all set to clash with sci-fl 2.0. Avengers is scheduled to release on May 4, 2018, in the USA but the film is hitting the screens one week earlier in India, which is on April 27.

Director Shankar’s 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film, which is made on the whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore. Produced by Lyca productions, Amy Jackson who plays the female lead will be seen as a human droid in the movie. The trailer or teaser of the film is expected to be out on December 12 as this date happens to be Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s birthday. It is the first Indian film, which has been completely shot in 3D and will be released in 3D formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. (Also Read: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on the similar date of Baahubali 2 but will it repeat history at the box office?)

On the other hand, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has already shattered records before its release. The trailer of the film has received 35 million views in less than 24 hours. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo the film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in real and Imax 3D formats. It seems that the box office is going to witness the clash of the Titans. Which film excites you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.