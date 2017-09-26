Hot! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani get in a swimming pool together after wrapping up the first schedule of Baaghi 2 – view pic

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all set to embark on a new journey. No, we are not talking about the rumours of them moving in together. What we want to tell you is that the two actors have wrapped up the first schedule of their first film together, Baaghi 2. And now, they will soon begin the second shooting schedule.

Baaghi 2 is an indirect sequel to Sabbir Khan’s hit film Baaghi (2016). Tiger has been retained for the sequel while disha will be replacing Shraddha Kapoor from the first film. The movie went on floors on September 18 for a quick, short schedule. Today, Tiger took to his social media pages to share a sizzling picture with rumoured girlfriend Disha, both in their swimming costumes in a pool, and the caption revealed that they have wrapped up the first schedule of their film. The picture is really hot and teasing. Check it out here:

Earlier, Disha had posted picture where she is seen in the same swimming pool, giving a seductive gaze for the camera. Also, Tiger, too, posted a video and a picture from the same pool. Guess, the shooting schedule had to do something with this swimming pool. A sexy song sequence, maybe? I mean a few reports did suggest that they have shot for a song. ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff wants to work in a biopic on Cristiano Ronaldo

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.