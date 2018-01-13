Hotness alert! Aahan Pandayy, Alanna Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap pose for one epic photoshoot – view pics

Is it real? Or are we all sharing the same dream, like in Inception? The celebrity millennials we all love to follow – Aahan Pandayy, Alanna Panday, Tania Shroff, Aaliyah Kashyap have all come together for one epic photoshoot. They pose for The Peacock magazine’s ( by Falguni Shane Peacock) January 2018 issue. And they all are looking super hot. This is a quite a first in India when star kids have found a place on a magazine’s cover. And why not? The millennials do look up to all these star kids for fashion trends.

Deanne Panday’s kids Ahaan and Alanna are born stunner. They up their hotness quotient in the photoshoot for the magazine and sure look Bollywood ready. While Ahaan looks uber dapper in a black suit, Alanna can’t shimmy enough in a hot shimmering outfit.

Tania who boasts of a super strong following on social media is a stunner in the photoshoot. She is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff. She made headlines last year when she was rumoured to be dating Ahaan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son.

Then, of course, we have the superhot Aaliyah Kashyap, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter. She, too, like others on this page is popular on social media thanks to her stylish pictures.

You might not have heard of her so far but better late than never. Radhika Goenka is another young star who graced the magazine photoshoot. She is businessman BK Goenka’s daughter and has her own startup and e-commerce platform Veremente Enterprise’s and Lingerieshop.com.

Isn’t this one epic photoshoot? This is without a doubt a masterstroke by The Peacock magazine and will see all the copies disappearing from the stands as soon as they come. Did you like it? Tell us in comments below!