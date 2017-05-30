How cool! Here’s a pic of Priyanka Chopra casually chilling with PM Narendra Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra’s pic with PM Narendra Modi is beyond words. Both found the time to meet each other in Berlin, while on their respective trips. Could it be more awesome? Let’s face it, with the kind of schedule PeeCee has, even travelling somewhere in the US is a task for her. She can’t seem to catch a break from her packed schedule. Same goes for PM Modi, who is currently on a Euro trip. Coincidentally though, they managed to spare a few minutes to meet each other. The excited actress was quick to put up this epic image on her social pages. She captioned it, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳”

In her caption itself, she explains how the meeting took place. Although the PM is in Germany to meet with Angela Merkel and talk about Indo-German ties, he managed to squeeze in a meeting with Priyanka. How sweet of him! Now, you folks might think it’s a vacay for the actress but no. The diva flew to the German capital for her upcoming film, Baywatch. So basically, both the global celebs are actually on a work tour. Global domination is certainly a dream not far away for us! We’re just glad though to have witnessed this pic on social media. Check it out below.

ALSO READ – Hey Priyanka Chopra, this award show created a BIZZARE new category just to honour you

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

It sure is a cool thing that after winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, that too for a special category, created just to honour her, she soon even met with the Prime Minister. Since Priyanka went to Berlin, obviously she would engage in a little bit of touristy things to before going back to work. And that she did! The actress posted two pics from the Berlin wall. Priyanka has been extremely busy with the Baywatch promotions. Despite the bad reviews, promotions must go on and we cannot wait to see the film here in India. What about you, BollywoodLifers? Tell us in the comments box below.

Stay tuned…