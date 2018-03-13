How we wish we could radiate happiness just like Taimur as we step out of our car every day!

What better way to make an otherwise gloomy Tuesday look happening suddenly? Well, you just need pictures of internet’s current favourite baby, Taimur Ali Khan. The little munchkin was clicked with mommy dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan outside Amrita Arora’s residence where we had an opportunity to photograph the star kid at his candid best. A happy looking Taimur flaunting his million dollar smile is like a treat for sore eyes. We have seen him cry and we have seen him grumpy, but a smiling Taimur beats everything else. He was definitely in a very jolly mood as he got out of the car, probably happy to meet his aunt, Amrita and her kids. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s darling son, Taimur Ali Khan gets a personalised bag with his own initials – view pic

We remember the last time when we saw him bustling with joy and spreading his infectious cheer was during Adira’s birthday bash last year. Dressed in a yellow T-shirt and jeans, Taimur was happily posing in his mommy’s arms, and we wondered the reason behind him flashing that happy smile. Taimur is always a darling and currently the apple of everyone’s eyes. There are days when he hates all the attention and wonders why everyone is clicking his picture. But there are also days when he’s so happy and readily posing for the shutterbugs. Even Kareena believes that her toddler has started posing for the cameras and those genes he inherits from the actress herself. Also Read: Baby’s Day Out! Taimur Ali Khan in a pair of dungarees makes us wish we were half as cute as him

Wearing a dark blue T-shirt with white shorts and matching shoes, Taimur’s style resonates with Kareena in tow. Even the actress looked uber cool in her grey maxi dress which was apt for a casual outing. Taimur and Kareena make for one stylish mother-son duo whom we adore. Taimur is an inspiration for so many at such a young age. From attending his gym classes to posing so effortlessly, this star kid has it all.