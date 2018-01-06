[HQ PICS] Alia Bhatt makes a vibrant start to 2018 with this bold neon yellow lehenga and teal blouse

While 2017 ended with a craze for pastel shades, Alia Bhatt set the tone for 2018 with bold colours. Alia, who reinvented herself as a fashionista in 2017 with her princessy gowns for the red carpets to the gym ensembles. She was seen at a friend’s Roka party last night in a teal blouse and neon yellow coloured lehenga. Her vibrant look was ethnic, bright but not gaudy by any chance. With minimal makeup, black bindi, kohled eyes and silver chaandbalis, Alia attended her friend’s roka ceremony and our fashion police is compelled to give her a thumbs up for this ravishing look. She was busy talking on the phone when she walked in. Later, she flashed a smile and killed us with her demure looks.

Like a true style diva, Alia has always kept her ethnic statements on point. From her olive green kurta, pink saree to lime green salwar, she has donned a variety of ethnic ensembles with a touch of freshness and varied colour combinations. Once again, she has pulled off the unconventional colours to good effects. The skirt features a golden embroidery all over it and is teamed with a V-neck blouse and matching dupatta. Check out the stunning pictures of Alia here… (Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make a stylish entry as they return from the Brahmastra recce in Israel)

Alia is now prepping up for her upcoming much-awaited movie Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir made a stylish entry as they returned from the Brahmastra recce in Israel. The movie is set to go on floors this February. Karan Johar, who is the producer of it announced this film two years ago and it has been on hold ever since then. The film finally is ready to go on floors. It is slated to be released on Independence Day, 2019. The film was earlier titled Dragon. While that didn’t happen, things are now on track and we can’t contain our excitement for the upcoming film. She is also working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. For more deets, stay tuned with Bollywoodlife…