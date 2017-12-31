[HQ PICS] Star Screen Awards 2018: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs dazzle the red carpet with their stylish outfits

The red carpet of Star Screen Awards turned out to be a star-studded event. Big Bollywood names like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Diana Penty, Varun Dhawan, and other celebs graced the red carpet with their presence. The event was held at MMRDA grounds, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) Mumbai. While every celeb was looking stunning in their attire, some stars grab our eye-balls with their elegance, charm and the ultimate swag.

The Sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan was looking handsome in a blue blazer, while the Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit graced the red carpet with her charismatic charm in golden saree. The versatile actress Vidya Balan chose to opt for a traditional avatar and she looked every bit of beautiful in the event. Apart from these actors, celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu, Nitesh Tiwari, Pritam, Subhash Ghai, Tubelight child artist Matin Rey Tangu, Kriti Sanon, Shiamak Davar, Zaira Wasim, Sumeet Vyas, Deepak Dobriyal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Aadar Jain and many stars attended the event. The award show will be hosted by Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednaekar. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar all set to host the Star Screen Awards this year)

Check out their pictures: