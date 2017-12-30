[HQ PICS] Zee Cine Awards 2018: Alia, Priyanka, Varun, Ranveer shine on the red carpet with their fashionable outfits

Zee Cine Awards 2018, which is one of the mega events of the year has indeed turned out to be a starry affair. The celebrity pictures from the red carpet is a delight to watch. Coming back to the stars, the desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, who’ll be performing in the show after long time looked amazingly beautiful in her pink attire on the red carpet. The live-wire of the industry, Ranveer Singh also made a grand entry in his own unique, swaggy and stylish avatar. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who arrived in his own signature style looked dapper in a white tuxedo. Katrina dazzled the red carpet in her cream flowy gown, while Badrinath Ki Dulhania jodi Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made a dashing entry at the red carpet. Veteran actress Sridevi opted for a traditional look and we must say she looked classy in golden saree. (Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with a special award for his contribution to films and TV over last 25 years)

Apart from this stars, the talent powerhouses like Rajkummar Rao and Ronit Roy also arrived on the red carpet in full style. Popular television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina looked supremely great together on this starry night. Other celebs like Tanishaa Mukerji, Gauahar Khan, Monica Bedi, Niddhi Agerwal, Urvashi Rautela, Boney Kapoor also graced the red carpet with their presence.

Check out the pictures right here: