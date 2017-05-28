Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne take their kids out for a movie – view pics

Hrithik Roshan, though separated with his wife Suzzanne, remains on cordial terms with her. The ex-couple often gets together for family vacations or outings with their kids. The recent one being a movie date. Hrithik-Sussanne were spotted with their sons Hrehaan (11) and Hridhaan (9) at PVR Juhu last night. They were clicked by the paparazzi as they left the theater after enjoying a movie together.

We wonder what movie the family watched together. Our bets are on Sachin: A Billion Dreams. That is one movie which the whole family can enjoy together. Though a docudrama could get a tad bit boring for the young kids, so we also have the possibility of the move being Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

A few days ago there were reports that Hrithik has gifted an apartment to his ex-wife. According to a Mirror report, Hrithik has bought a plush new apartment for Sussanne and his kids, which is just about 15 minutes away from his house. “Even after they went their separate ways, Hrithik’s prime concern has been the welfare of his ex-wife and their two sons. The apartment he has bought for her is located in upper Juhu, about 15 minutes away from his own residence. His parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, live close by too, as do Sussanne’s parents, Sanjay and Zarine Khan.”, revealed an insider in interaction with Mirror.

It has been three years since Hrithik and Sussanne separated. And though these outings may seem like a sign of reconciliation, Sussanne had squashed such speculations with one tweet last year. She made it clear that her number 1 priority is her kids, and a reconciliation with her ex-husband is not on the cards.

On work front, Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil. The movie went on to become a blockbuster with critical acclaim. In just 15 days of its run the movie had collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Only raises our expectations for his next venture.