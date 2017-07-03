Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are bitten by the wanderlust bug as they chill at Universal Studios with Hrehaan and Hridhaan- view pics

We can’t say if cupid has struck Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan again but they’re certainly having the time of their life on their summer vacation! The ex-couple along with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are wanderlusting the streets of Universal Studios, clearly having a fun time. Oh but if you think it’s one of those vacations where sparks might fly between the couple then we think you’re wrong. They’re also accompanied by buddies Sonali Bendre Behl, Gayatri Oberoi and their kids! Choosing Orlando as their destination, all the families hopped on a fantasy wagon to check out Universal Studios. Both the mommies took to Instagram to share their travel diaries. While we didn’t spot the Kaabil actor in his ex-wife’s Insta, Sonali shared pics of the group where even Hrithik was present!

This isn’t the first time they’ve gone on vacations together. Despite their divorce, there’s no bad blood between them. In fact, they’re actually on very cordial terms and always come together for the sake of their kids. Evidently even this trip is for their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, who are having a very good time! Sussanne even captioned a few of her pictures calling themselves “#orlandobloomers”. The pics surely look like they’re having one helluva time! You can check out their wanderlusting pictures below!

#Fun #Friends #UniversalStudios #Orlando #SummerVacay @suzkr @gayatrioberoi @hrithikroshan A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

So much fun hanging out with my girls at #UniversalStudios! #BFFs #GirlsJustWannaHaveFun #AndThatsExactlyWhatWeDid #Orlando A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

A magical experience is made even more special when it’s shared with the ones you love. #Orlando #UniversalStudios #SummerVacay A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Wanderlust #suzqsheartmonsters #summeradven2017 #live #orlandobloomers A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Dead men tell no tales #bealiveeverymoment #summeradven2017 #suzqsheartmonster A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

We think it’s cute how they’re always upbeat when around their kids. There were reports that love might be blossoming between them again but neither of them have commented on the same. It was rumoured that the actor has bought an apartment for Sussanne around the same vicinity as the Roshan family. Again, they’ve kept mum about it. It certainly would be splendid if things work out between them, wouldn’t it? But that’s just us hopeless romantics hoping for something to happen. Anyway, what are your thoughts on the pics? These pics make us wish we could wear our travel boots and venture out!

