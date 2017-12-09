Hrithik Roshan beats Shah Rukh Khan to become the sexiest man alive – view poll results

It’s a herculean task to pick one sexiest man from the host of good looking gents in Bollywood. So that we don’t end up labelled as biased or prejudiced, we made you choose the sexiest man alive in the industry. That way we don’t get the blame either! We are clever that way… So now the time is here to reveal who actually managed to win this poll. Hrithik Roshan has obviously won it and has defeated Shah Rukh Khan to do so.

Honestly, we had a feeling Hrithik will win this poll because there is no match to the amount of sexiness this man exudes even when he is least trying. Hence, he got 42 percent votes and won this poll. See, for Hrithik, it is hardly tough to look hot and sexy. He just has to be him… that’s it! Rest is done by the way he carries himself. He can make denims and white shirt look so desirable that you would want to be in them forever if that can make you look as cool as him. Even the instagram picture which is a close selfie of his face, you can see his gorgeous features. Those deep light-coloured eyes are enough to give you sweet dreams for days. Okay we will stop now ‘coz trust us we can go on and on about what a looker he is.

Shah Rukh Khan takes the second spot with 21 percent votes. We aren’t surprised to see him on the second spot because he is a charmer. He can steal your heart even by just smiling at you. He doesn’t need to flaunt his body or do anything dramatic to entice you. The way he looks at you is enough to make you go weak in the knees. And since for women, sexy doesn’t only been good looks, Shah Rukh Khan will always be our eternal lover!

Check out the poll results right here…

Hrithik Roshan will have two releases soon which is such good news for us. The actor has reduced his work so drastically that we have to while our time by just looking at his pictures on Instagram. This year, he just had Kaabil to go. As for Shah Rukh Khan, we are desperately waiting for his dwarf film as we know it will be one of its kind.