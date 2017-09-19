Hrithik Roshan brainstorms for his upcoming film, can you guess which one it is? View pic

Hrithik Roshan is a perfect combination of hot bod, godly looks and great acting talents. He has not only proved his worth as an actor but also his might as a superstar at the box office. In fact, Hrithik Roshan is often considered as the last superstar of Bollywood. So whenever he is in talks for a film people are highly excited about it. Earlier this year Hrithik Roshan was seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil, for which he received rave reviews. After Kaabil, his next film which was already announced was the fourth instalment of superhero franchise Krrish. But that is slated for a late 2018 release. So in between there were talks of quite a few films and up until recently it looked like Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the mathematics genius Anand Kumar in the biopic titled Super 30. He even had several sessions with him as well the director of the film, Vikas Bahl. But later it was reported that Hrithik Roshan had rejected the script of the film. There were also speculations that it might be because of the director Vikas Bahl, who had directed Kangana Ranaut in much loved Queen. Also read: Hrithik Roshan has REJECTED the script of Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30?

Anyways, earlier today Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account and shared an Insta story where he is seen having a serious discussion with a bunch of people in a living room. He captioned the story as, “Brainstorming Session!!”

If you wanna see the video, you can check it on his official Instagram account. Check out the grab below:

As far as the movie he is brainstorming on is concerned, your guess is as good as ours. It can be that Kabaddi film he was supposed to do, or the film with Kabir Khan or even Krrish 4.

Let us know what y’all think in the comments section below. Good news for now is Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a film before the end of 2018… Also read: Hrithik Roshan wants a perfect picture but his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are not interested

