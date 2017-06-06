Hrithik Roshan finally signs his next, will play a mathematician in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 – read details

Hrithik Roshan has been on a mini-hiatus since the release of Kaabil earlier this year. The actor has been linked to several films, but nothing turned out to be true except for the Kabir Khan film. However, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, looks like Duggu has finally signed his next film and he will be seen playing a Patna-based genius mathematician, Anand Kumar. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it will be Hrithik’s first biopic. Tentatively titled Super 30, the movie traces the life of Anand and his rise to fame after setting up the Super 30 program that promotes IIT aspirants in India. You must know that since Kaabil released, the actor has been reading scripts of several films but he took time before signing the next movie because he wants to be absolutely sure about it before accepting it.

Hrithik is currently planning to fly to the United States for a week long vacation with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Post his return, the actor will begin his prep work for Super 30. For those of you who don’t know, Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician from Bihar, who started the Super 30 program in Patna fifteen years back (2002). Though Kumar had studied in a Hindi Medium government school, he was fantastic in mathematics. And hence, he started the program with an aim to coach the economically backward students for IIT-JEE. But that’s not it! Apart from tutoring, his institute – Ramanujan School of Mathematics would conduct an examination, select the top 30 students, groom them for the entrance exam and even provide them a good accommodation for a year. (ALSO READ – Hrithik Roshan was the first choice to play Sylvester Stallone’s role in Rambo remake?)

Anand came up with the idea for such a program after he was approached by a couple of underprivileged students who wanted to prepare for IIT-JEE but couldn’t afford to pay the tuition fee. He has so far been reluctant about having a film made on his life, but looks like Vikas has finally been able to convince Anand. So what do you guys think about Hrithik playing the genius mathematician? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!