Hrithik Roshan gifts a plush new apartment to his ex wife Sussanne to get her closer?

They have been divorced for over 2 years now but that certainly doesn’t seem to have changed their admiration for each other. Despite having ended their 14 years of marriage, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan still try and make time for family, go on vacays with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan, catch up for dinners or party till the wee hours of the morning. I mean, it’s almost like they are together but still not together for Sussanne had recently also confessed how “we are close friends” and that “When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside.” Guess that’s exactly why Hrithik has now decided to get his ex-wife and kids even closer to his home. Also read: Sussanne refuses to let go off Hrithik Roshan’s hand on their late night outing – view HQ pics

According to today’s Mirror report, Hrithik has bought a plush new apartment for Sussanne and his kids, which is just about 15 minutes away from his house. “Even after they went their separate ways, Hrithik’s prime concern has been the welfare of his ex-wife and their two sons. The apartment he has bought for her is located in upper Juhu, about 15 minutes away from his own residence. His parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, live close by too, as do Sussanne’s parents, Sanjay and Zarine Khan.”, revealed an insider in interaction with Mirror.

Turns out Sussanne had been renting an apartment in a posh Andheri building ever since she parted ways with Hrithik. But now with this latest development, she and her boys will move into their new address very soon. The Khans and the Roshans will also be in good company as an Indian cricketer too has bought a house in the same apartment block. Guess, in that case, all’s well that ends well?

We feel what Hrithik has decided for his wife and kids is well justified. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on this ho