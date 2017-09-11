Hrithik Roshan has REJECTED the script of Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30?

All those who have been eagerly waiting to watch Hrithik Roshan step into the famous mathematician Anand Kumar’s shoes for the much anticipated biopic Super 30, here’s a bad news. Turns out the actor has politely opted out of the film. Yes, a source close to Mid Day has spilled the beans citing how although initially Hrithik was pretty kicked about narrating Anand Kumar’s life on the big screen. In fact, he even met Anand Kumar to know more about him and start prepping up for the role at the earliest. But the final script failed to live up to his expectations. Also read: Hrithik Roshan starts prepping for the upcoming biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar – view pics

While it’s okay to turn down a movie script. A few also suspect that another reason why Hrithik rejected the Anand Kumar film could also be because it’s going to be directed by Vikas Bahl – the one who made Kangana Ranaut taste stardom with Queen. Like for all that you know, Hrithik and Kangana are already at loggerheads and working with a common director might only complicate things further.

When Hrithik was recently asked about the Anand Kumar biopic, he neither confirmed nor denied signing the film as he said, “If an opportunity presents itself (to narrate such stories) then it’s great. I think cinema is a fantastic medium to bring out stories that are inspiring and empowering. I am still in discussions for the film on him (Kumar). It’s not official but as soon as it will be, I will let you know,”

The film tentatively titled “Super 30” will trace Anand’s rise to fame as the founder of the program. Recently Kumar too had posted a picture of his meeting with Hrithik and director Vikas Bahl. Though the 43-year-old superstar refrains from talking about the project, when asked if the prep work has already started for the movie, he said, “I have not signed the film. I will only be able to talk about it once it’s all official.”

Let’s see what’s next for Hrithik! Until then, keep watching this space for more updates on this story.