Hrithik Roshan is in SHOCK after hearing the news of his Kaabil co-star Narendra Jha’s demise

2018 has given us a lot but has also snatched away some of the greats of Bollywood from us. We now live in a world bereft of Neeraj Vora, Sridevi, Shammi aunty and Narendra Jha. Like Sridevi‘s death, Jha’s sudden demise also left us deeply shocked and we aren’t the only ones here. Hrithik Roshan, too, is shocked to hear the news. He had worked with him in Kaabil recently and only has good things to say about him. The actor writes on Twitter, “He was a dream to work with. What an actor. This is absolutely shocking. Narendra jha you will be so missed. Rest In Peace my friend.” This tweet says how deeply saddened he is by the loss. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan says that he is proud to be a part of Arjun’s journey in this mysterious video)

Interestingly, Narendra Jha was part of both Kaabil and Raees – films that had clashed at the box office. While in Kaabil, he played a cop who switches sides, in Raees, he was a mogul. The actor was holidaying with his family when he suffered a massive heart attack, his third in the last few years, which took away his life. Bollywood will never be the same again after the death of this brilliant actor. Thus, Hrithik’s tweet got us really emotional.

He was a dream to work with. What an actor. This is absolutely shocking. Narendra jha you will be so missed. Rest In Peace my friend . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 14, 2018

Narendra Jha was part of a lot of upcoming movies. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho, Rajkummar Rao’s Priceless and a couple of other projects. Our prayers are with the family.