Hrithik Roshan is the ‘Best Babysitter in Town’, claims Sonali Bendre – watch video

We aren’t saying that, in fact these are the words of Sonali Bendre. On Hrithik Roshan‘s birthday today, the actress shared a video of him dancing with his kids and bunch of their friends. HR is a superb dancer but these are kids and thus, he decided to follow their lead. His kids too join in. He is seen urging his kids to dance along and they reluctantly do. Sonali wished the actor saying, “Happy happy birthday to the best babysitter in town & one of the nicest people I know. Wishing that this year brings you all that you hope for @hrithikroshan. Lots of love always…” It’s so cute to see Hrithik spending so much time with his kids. If you see, he has also cut down on his work a lot to be with them. That’s really sweet. He has taken his boys to a lot of exotic locations for vacations that will make you extremely jealous. (Also read: A fan narrates why it’s so easy to fall in love with Hrithik Roshan)

We really want to thank Sonali for sharing a video like that. Hrithik, you definitely are a sweetheart. Check it out right here…

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 44th birthday with media at his residence. He cut three cakes and mingled with the people there. Later, he waved at his fans who assembled outside his house to wish him. If that wasn’t enough, Rakesh Roshan gave the biggest birthday surprise by announcing the release date of Krrish 4. The fourth film in the franchise will release on Christmas 2020.