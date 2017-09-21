Hrithik Roshan reacts to Salman Khan’s comment on superstars not doing enough films a year

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil released in January this year. They wrapped shooting last year and the actor has not been on a set since. There is no clarity on hs next film. In an interview to After Hrs, Salman Khan had said that the industry was suffering revenue wise, because the superstars, who can pull in the crowds, are restricting themselves to one or two films. He praised Akshay Kumar, who has three-four releases a year. Here, Hrithik Roshan addresses the issue.

Something special

Hrithik was in talks with Vikas Bahl for Super 30, but there is no clarity on whether he is still doing the film. He has not made a film announcement since 2016. Ask him if he would like to increase the frequency of his films and he nods, “Yes, of course. Anybody would. There’s no reason for me to purposely do fewer films. Why would I not want to do more films? That’s not the motive. But the motive is to find great scripts where I can do something special. I don’t want to take up everything that comes to me and then, not do proper justice to it.”

Salman is right

Out of the 217 films last year, 203 turned out to be flops. The 14 hits and superhits had somehow managed to save the industry from crumbling down. This year, many films, even the ones starring superstars have bombed at the box office. Revenue-wise, there’s a bigger pressure on actors to deliver now. Hrithik understands the situation. “Yes, there’s a huge crunch at the box office and I totally agree with what Salman has said. I’m trying to do that, but I am not finding amazing films. But I’m totally open to doing at least two films every year,” he explains.

Raise payscale

He further reasons why he hasn’t yet signed a film, He says, “There’s a dearth of good stories. And we should hold ourselves responsible because we, as an industry, have not made writing aspirational. The writer is the one with whom everything starts and stops. Everything happens because of the script and everything depends on that man with the pen. Yet, we do not see their worth. We don’t pay them enough, we don’t hold them in high regard, we don’t respect them enough.”

Empower writers

Talking about the changes he would like to see in the industry and Hrithik says, “Even at awards functions, the writer’s award should be just before the director and the producer’s. That’s the place we need to give them to create those celebrity writers. Where are they? That is one of the aspects I would like to change about our industry. We need to give our writers a lot more encouragement and push.” We agree!