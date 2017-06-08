Hrithik Roshan shares a funny situation he landed in with his kids and all parents will relate to it!

Hrithik Roshan is a doting father to two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, who are 11 and 9 years old, respectively. At that age, kids can get a little tricky to handle. They start coming up with new and innovative ideas to have things their way. And seems like Hrithik just got outsmarted by his kids. In his latest Instagram post the actor reveals a set of conversation between him and his kids that all the parents in the world will strongly relate to.

In the pictrure, Hrithik is enjoying a lovely afternoon with his kids on a couch. In the caption he reveals that he heard one of his kids telling the other “…don’t worry dad’s totally cool with it. He said so.” And all Hrithik is able to say to this is:”What.” Yep! Hrithik had zero idea what his kids were talking about, and what he had supposedly agreed to. He further uses some quirky hashtags to elaborate how he feels – #deerinheadlights and #becarefulwhatyouagreeto. We hope the Kaabil actor keeps us updated about what he has involuntarily agreed to, as per his kids. If you have kids we are pretty sure you have also found yourself in a similar situation at one point in your parenthood. But again, its amusing situations like these that are a part and package of being a parent, right?

Him: ‘….and don’t worry dad’s totally cool with it. He said so.’ Me: What. #deerinheadlights #becarefulwhatyouagreeto A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Even Priyanka Chopra found the situation Hrithik landed himself in to be hilarious. She left a sufficing “Lol” in the comments of the post to express herself.

Hrithik was last seen in the superhit film Kaabil. He played the role of a blind man who is out to extract revenge on people who have wronged him and his wife. His performance received rave reviews and the movie was a box office hit. He will be next seen in a biopic based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30 program in Patna.