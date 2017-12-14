Hrithik Roshan to star in a superhero film and it is not Krrish 4?

After Hrs was the first to tell you that Rohit Dhawan is currently busy scripting his next film. We also reported that it won’t feature his star brother, Varun Dhawan. Now, we have learnt that Hrithik Roshan has evinced an interest in it and will play the lead role.

A source reveals, “Rohit and Hrithik know each other well and had been planning to work together for quite some time. When Rohit got the basic idea of the film, he bounced it off to Hrithik who liked it a lot and asked him to develop the story at the earliest.” The first draft of the script is ready and Rohit is fine-tuning it now. Adds our source, “Once the final script is in place, Hrithik will work out the modalities and sign on the dotted line. As of now, he’s okayed it verbally.”

Superhero again

Rohit has a penchant for stories that are high on bromance. However, this time he has chosen a different genre. Our source tells us, “It’s a superhero film. After Krrish, this will be yet another sci-fi flick for Duggu, but it’s not similar to his Krrish avatar.” Plans are afoot to make the movie on a grand scale. “Rohit wants it to be one of the biggest films made in this space. With the amount of VFX and CGI available today, he wants to make the best use of it. The aim is to make it at par with Hollywood superhero films.”

Sajid Nadiadwala to back the project

Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced Rohit’s previous film Dishoom, will be backing this ambitious venture as well. “For Sajid, the Dhawans are like family. So, he played an instrumental role in getting Hrithik on board for this film.” For the longest time, there were murmurs about the superstar and producer collaborating for a venture. Earlier, they were in talks for a Kabir Khan film and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter that was eventually put on the back burner.

Schedule sorted

Rohit will lock the script in a few weeks and finalise the schedule, too. Says the source, “Hrithik begins Super 30 now. Then, he will move on to Siddharth Anand’s film, which features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He starts shooting for it around April next year and will wrap it by October end. Rohit’s movie will happen simultaneously as the makers want to release it in 2019.”