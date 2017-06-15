Hrithik Roshan to turn producer with the biopic on Mathematician Anand Kumar?

Hrithik Roshan is very picky about his films. Kaabil was his last released movie and since then we have only heard him walking out of movies. We don’t know as to why he does that. Watching him onscreen is such a delight for his fans but seems like he likes to keep them waiting. But fortunately for us, he will be soon seen in a biopic on genius mathematician, Anand Kumar, who came up with the brilliant Super 30 program that helps under-privileged students get proper training to join IIT. And now we hear he is also interested to produce it.

Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, “Hrithik had previously said he wants to take to production with a good subject. This might be it. However, it is unclear whether he will start a company or team up with his father, Rakesh Roshan under the Filmkraft Productions banner. Hrithik has discussed the idea with Vikas and they are working out the formalities.” Honestly, as long as the actor is doing the film, we don’t really care what other responsibilities he is taking up. That’s because considering the fact he is a dedicated professional, we are pretty sure he will make sure it is done perfectly. That’s HR for you. (Also read: All you need to know about the man Hrithik Roshan is playing next – Mathematician Anand Kumar)

According to Deccan Chronicle, Parineeti Chopra is in talks with Vikas Bahl to do a film with Hrithik that he is directing. The source was quoted as saying, “Vikas is fond of Parineeti’s work and feels she is a gifted actress. He is keen to cast her in his next film, and has already narrated the script.” But we can’t say for sure that if this is the biopic in question. It could be that she is in talks for a completely different film. We will have to wait till there is a confirmation but we are happy that Hrithik is finally ready to be back on the sets.