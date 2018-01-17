Hrithik Roshan turns a spy, Shah Rukh Khan’s edgy and Priyanka Chopra keeps it hot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar

It is that time of the year again when we have every right and reason to ogle over our favourite celebs who have been frozen in time for a calendar. It’s the Dabboo Ratnani calendar, which, if you ask us, is a perfect excuse to not care a damn about what people will think if they see you staring at raunchy pictures! This year too, we are confident it won’t be any different. Dabboo’s calendars always have prominent celebrities put their best pose forward. This time too there will be many and now we know how they feel about their shots. (Also read: Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar shoot: Manushi Chhillar, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek bachchan picture perfect moment in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot!)

We have a BTS video where the celebrities are explaining how they felt while shooting with Dabboo. Shah Rukh Khan, who is sporting smokey eyes this time round, feels it will be edgy and dark. We had already shared with you the actor’s look yesterday which reminded us of his cameo from Tubelight. He had a similar makeup to boot in the film as well. We hope the outcome will be different, however. SRK also mentioned how he didn’t let anyone take off his clothes this time…Bummer! Hrithik Roshan explains his shot as something really secretive. He will have his eyes on you…what a lovely thought! *Winks* Priyanka Chopra quips how she is more consistent on Dabboo’s calendar than in movies. She promises that her shot will be really hot! Check out their confessions in the video above…

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonaksi Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of it. Their ensembles are enough to make you jump with joy as the outcome will definitely be something that will leave us with enough gossip to last a week.