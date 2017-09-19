Hrithik Roshan wants a perfect picture but his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are not interested

Hrithik Roshan‘s bonding with his sons is really something. We mean often he is seen going for vacation with his boys or for a movie outing. Hrithik has also maintained a really good equation with his ex-wife and even hangs out with her and the kids. But the best thing about them is the way they wear similar clothes. You might remember the time when all of them wore purple colour suits and looked so RAD. A picture with them is mandatory for Hrithik it seems. Say for example this recent one where everyone in the frame is wearing similar stuff. But do you know to get this one perfect picture, they had to click many? While HR was pretty patient, his boys were least interested in this activity. The actor revealed it himself.

Also read: After Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na scene, now this dialogue of Hrithik Roshan from Krrish is becoming a butt of many jokes – Read tweets

On Instagram, Hrithik writes, “The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials. My kids aren’t amused. PS: Shoutout to Vicky and his amazing boys Vihaan and Yuvaan. #boysnightout# dadcanwestopclickingpicsnow# wearehungry.” The image is an all-boys one with Hrithik and his sons along with others who are looking pretty dashing. It was a boys night out where everyone was hungry. At least, that’s what we figured from Hrithik’s hashtag. Check out the picture right here…

The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials. My kids aren’t amused. PS: Shoutout to Vicky and his amazing boys Vihaan and Yuvaan. #boysnightout #dadcanwestopclickingpicsnow #wearehungry A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

When Hrithik Roshan is not busy taking perfect pictures with his family, he whiles his time rejecting movies. We were super excited to know that he is doing a biopic on Mathematician Anand Kumar. In fact, they even met during preps but later, we heard he excused himself from this too. According to Mid-Day, Hrithik didn’t like the final script and thus bowed out. Sigh…guess the wait to see him on the big screen just got longer.