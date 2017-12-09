Hrithik Roshan wants Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi to write a book on their journey as they celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary

Shabana Azmi and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on Saturday completed 33 years of togetherness, and the veteran actress-social activist says that she is glad that they can still smile together. “It’s our 33rd wedding anniversary and we can still smile together. Somewhere something went right mashallah,” she tweeted along with a photo in which they can be seen enjoying each other’s company. Hrithik Roshan found this picture to be rather romantic and took to his Twitter account to say so. He tweeted, “He seems to be sharing an amusing secret and you seem unable to control your laughter. A moment often shared by college sweethearts. You and Javed uncle must pen down your journey together. Will be so inspiring. Happy anniversary Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.” Shabana Azmi was quick to respond. She tweeted back, “My friends marvel that I still find him hilarious after all these years. The secret lies in the fact that we meet so infrequently.” Check out their cute Twitter exchange right here…

Its our 33rd wedding anniversary and we can still smile together ..Somewhere something went right mashallah . 🙏🌺💕 pic.twitter.com/EOAoEYtaW3 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 9, 2017

So sweet. He seems to be sharing an amusing secret and you seem unable to control your laughter. A moment often shared by college sweethearts:) You & Javed uncle must pen down your journey together. Will be so inspiring. Happy anniversary @Javedakhtarjadu n @AzmiShabana https://t.co/EL4ooytQXB — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 9, 2017

My friends marvel that I still find him hilarious after all these years .. the secret lies in the fact that we meet so infrequently😜😜 https://t.co/1zzDVHFNmc — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 9, 2017

It was rather sweet of Hrithik to take to Twitter to wish the couple. Considering that he must be quite busy, it is indeed commendable that he took time out to draft a personal message for them. And we quite agree with him here. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi represent a rock-solid marriage and it would be great to read all about their journey. Don’t you think so?

(with inputs from IANS)