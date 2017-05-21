Hrithik Roshan was the first choice to play Sylvester Stallone’s role in Rambo remake?

If you are done having debates and discussions over whether or not Tiger Shroff should play Sylvester Stallone’s role in the Rambo remake or should it get made at all, we have some more info about it. Apparently, a few years back, Hrithik Roshan was almost finalised to play the lead in the remake, as per a report by TOI. (Also read: Did you know Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 has a Hrithik Roshan connection?)

Surprised right? Well truth be told, after Bang Bang, we feel Hrithik would have done justice to that role too. And the icing on the cake would have been him looking super hot while bashing up goons. Now Tiger Shroff, don’t get us wrong. In the current lot, nobody could have been better suited for this role other than you. But now that people are talking about Hrithik being considered for the role, it got us thinking what would desi rambo look like. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Sylvester Stallone have already cooked up a mutual admiration club on Twitter. A day after it was reported that the Hollywood star has some misgivings about India doing the Rambo remake, he cleared the air saying his words were twisted.

Earlier Sly had put up an Instagram post, as reported by IANS, saying, “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India! Great character. Hope they don’t wreck it.” Now there is no way one can ‘twist’ this when someone actually writes the word ‘wreck.’ But still the Hollywood star felt he was misquoted. He later put up another insta post and cleared, “Some people like to read into words and twist them.. good luck Tiger , go fight the good fight, keep punching ,oh , for the Record , I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams!” Sly didn’t stop at just that. He further posted, “I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it…” That made Tiger thank him a lot on Twitter.