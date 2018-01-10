[Pic] Hrithik Roshan would want to give a tight hug to ex wife Sussanne after reading her loving birthday message

We SO cannot stop admiring these two! I mean, just look at them! How beautifully are Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan sharing a bond that goes beyond friendship, marriage and companionship. Of course, that’s a different thing that their relationship relies more onto the kids for both of them have time and again mentioned how they will never let their divorce affect their family. But the fact the former lovers are continuing to hold much love and respect for each other despite all odds, always makes our hearts smile.

Today being Hrithik’s 44th birthday, Sussanne took to Instagram and shared an adorable post for the man she loved and always will stating, “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday. smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light…limitless #sacredheart.” Sweet, we say! Here, check out the post below:

Although Hrithik and Sussanne’s relationship post marriage keeps making fans hopeful of a reconciliation but Hrithik had once clarified that no matter what, he will always be friends with Sussanne and that’s about it. He had said, ““Sussanne and I are friends. We still love and care for each other. That’s about all. Sussanne and I are not trying to set any example.” Sussanne too had set the records straight by tweeting about the same on Twitter last year by saying “There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents.”

The last we saw Hrithik and Sussanne together was when the returned from their New Year Vacay a few days back. How many of you all heart this couple? Share in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates.