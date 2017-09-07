Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam’s reunion, Rakesh Roshan’s bonding with Rekha – here’s what happened at the filmmaker’s birthday bash

Rakesh Roshan turned a year older yesterday and his well-wishers assembled to give him a hearty birthday bash. There were a stream of people who dropped by to wish him well. Hrithik Roshan was also present there, along with his family. Ameesha Patel, Aarti Chabria, Adnan Sami and others were at the do as well. We have pictures of people going to the do but now we have inside pics from the bash as well. We also have videos from the event. In one of them, Adnan Sami can be heard singing Tera chehra jab nazar aaye. Rakesh Roshan, too, sang a song while Hrithik Roshan dedicated a number for his father. We have all the pics assembled right here just for you. Check out the pictures…

Yami gautam with hrithik roshan on rakesh roshan birthday party #yamigautam#hrithikrosham#rakeshroshan#rakeshroshanbirthday#birthdayparty#party#nightparty#mumbai#bollywood#actors#model#bold A post shared by bolly_insta (@bolly_insta01) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

#kiranbawa #hrithikroshan #sunainaroshan and #rakeshroshan happy birthday to you 💕⭐️ the great Bawa’s !! N my chugli behan #akashdeep 😀😀 A post shared by Anu Ranjan (@anuranjan1010) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

#sonunigam ji with #Great #filmdirector #rakeshroshan A post shared by Sonu Nigam Fans 🎤 (@sonunigamfanclub) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

All about Rakesh Roshan sir’s Birthday. Thanks to @urvashirautelaforever mam for posting this on her insta story 😊❤️ #hrithikroshan #rakeshroshan #love #birthday A post shared by Hrithik Roshan World (@hrithikroshanworld) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

Isn’t he the cutest?😭😍😍 #hrithikroshan #hrithik #bollywood credit: @hrfc_ahmedabad A post shared by Hrithik Roshan World (@hrithikroshanworld) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Seems like the Roshans had great fun at the do.