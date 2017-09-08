“Impossible is nothing”, says Hrithik Roshan after looking at his sister’s jaw dropping transformation – view pic

We definitely couldn’t have got a better motivation than this to kickstart our day. I mean, one look at this above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. While we knew for a fact what fitness means to Hrithik Roshan. Everyone failed to notice how his sister Sunaina too is equally setting the brightest example over getting back into shape. “Impossible is nothing” says Hrithik as he tweeted this drastic transformation pic of his sister and captioned it saying “Now that’s what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi.”

Let’s not forget, just recently Hrithik also collaborated with a popular fitness center Cult. Fit as a fitness instructor. The regime titled HRX workout was designed by the actor himself with the help of popular fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed and focuses on increasing body strength and core activation. Speaking of which, the workout includes mobilizer, primal movements, ZMR [Zero Momentum Rep which is a weight training method] among others. Perhaps, Hrithik’s tweet about his sister’s transformation too is nothing but an additional boost to everyone who is aiming to become a part of his fitness regimen. Here, check out the tweet below:

Now that’s what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

In one of his recent interviews, Hrithik had revealed what constantly drives him to remain in shape even at the age of 43. “One day, my son came into my room and asked me – `Dad will you play with me or are you in pain?’ That hit me. I never told him that I was in pain. He still under stood. He said, `Are you too tired?’, and it shocked me that my son had an image of his father as someone who was al ways in pain. It was time to change. And the initiative to turn things around had to come from me, said the actor as he added, “If you want to make a change in your physicality, your perception has to change. You should eat only when you’re required to. Follow a timetable. The beauty is that when I have food inside me, I think better, feel stronger and last longer on my feet. We make a mistake when we starve ourselves. We forget to eat and then we take pride in saying that I haven’t eaten for eight hours. It’s the most foolish thing in the world. Food in our stomach is the fuel that makes us work better. Follow the simple rule – eat at regular intervals and exercise, even if it’s for 10 minutes a day.”

How motivated are you after this post?