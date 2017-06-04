Hunar Hale to replace Jigyasa Singh on Colors’ Thapki Pyaar Ki

Replacements is something very common on television and the latest replacement is in Colors show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki’.Yes the lead protagonist Thapki that is Jigyasa Singh has been replaced and now Hunar Hale is the new Thapki of the show. Jigyasa’s deteriorating health was the reason why she was replaced.

Colors evening show started off as a story of a girl, who stammers, but soon became a saas-bahu saga . The show had Jaipur girl Jigyasa playing the role to perfection and Ankit Bathla and Manish Goplani playing Thapki’s suitors. Thapki eventually gets married to Bihaan (played by Manish) who was supposed to be her brother in law. Various twists and turns were introduced in the show post her marriage. The show has taken many leaps and that has lead in many actors like Ankit Bathla , Monica Khanna , Manish Goplani quitting the show. Recently the show had a major leap and Thapki was shown as mother of two grown up daughters.

Jigyasa always had health issues right from the day she started her shoot. Though she has been professional but seems her health was taking a toll on her performance. She even had an accident on the sets and because of her tooth injury she even had to stay in hospital. Lately she has been suffering from swine flu and is unable to come on shoots. So the makers of the show had no choice but to replace her .

Hunar hails from Delhi and made her debut with ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’. Later she did Grihasthi and 12 /24 Karol Bagh with Ravi Dubey. She played a lead role in Chall – Sheh Aur Maat with Avinesh Rekhi . Later she did many shows like Sasuraal Gendaphool , Ek Boond Ishq and Jee Le Zara. Her last show was Dehleez with Harshad Arora that was shot in Delhi .Last year Hunar got married to actor Mayank Gandhi and had been on a break since then.

‘Thapki Pyaar Ki ‘ would be Hunar ‘s first show after her marriage. So needs to be seen how Hunar will take Thapki’s journey now as a mother to the level where Jigyasa took. Till then we wish Jigyasa Singh a speedy recovery.