Hurray! Parth Samthaan is back with season 3 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Guys, get ready for some good news! The youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to make a comeback with the third season. And that is not all. Nation’s heartthrob, Parth Samthaan will return for the third round as well. After the huge fallout with the producers of the previous seasons, this news sure comes as shocking. Well, there is no way to deny it as Parth himself has made the announcement himself. The good-looking star of the series took to his social media and shared the cover page of the script of the show.

It is not just the announcement of the show but the show also reveals some other details as well. Season 3 of the show is taglined “Hamesha with a twist”. We can’t help wonder what twist this is going to be. For us, Parth coming back for season 3 is twist enough. The picture also reveals that the first episode of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3 will be titled “Four years later/stars & fireflies”. Ooh! This one is going to be exciting!

It is interesting that the announcement comes at a time when it will be the hardest to miss. Parth’s nemesis Vikas

Gupta, who was the producer of the first two seasons has just come out of the three-months-long exile from the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Parth and Vikas fell apart after some very public mudslinging at each other. Imagine this would be the first piece of shocking news he will receive. Too convenient of a timing! Don’t you think?

Though Parth has hinted that he wants a reconciliation with Vikas, earlier in an interview but BollywoodLife’s initial investigation has proved that Vikas’ production house Lost Boys Production is not in the picture but the show will be bankrolled by BBC.

For now, we are left wondering if other cast members other than Parth will return as well. We will get the whole scoop soo. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.