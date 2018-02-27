‘I am fit as a fiddle’ says Vishal, slamming rumours of being hospitalised

Since a few days, it was rumoured that Vishal has been hospitalised. In fact, it made many of his fans really concerned about his health. But yesterday, the actor squashed all the rumours with just one tweet. He wrote, “Rumours making rounds that I am admitted in hospital.Wanted to let all my friends,fans and well wishers know that I am fit as a fiddle.The retreat I came for to take care of my migraine will get over in few days & I will be back in the grind by the Ist week of March. C U Soon, GB.” So now, rest assured Vishal is hale and hearty. (Also read: Tamil actor Vishal stages protest and gets arrested after his nomination gets cancelled for R K Nagar by poll 2017)

Vishal was shooting Sandakozhi 2 when he went for the medical treatment. As is mentioned in his tweet, the actor has been suffering from migraine and has visited a facility to get relief from it. After the super success of Sandakozhi, director Linguswamy and Vishal got back together for the sequel. It also stars Keerthi Suresh Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Rajkiran, Ganja Karuppu, Ramdoss, Hareesh Peradi and Kabali Viswanath. Check out the actor’s tweet right here…

Rumours making rounds that I am admitted in hospital.Wanted to let all my friends,fans and well wishers know that I am fit as a fiddle.The retreat I came for to take care of my migraine will get over in few days & I will be back in the grind by the Ist week of March. C U Soon, GB — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 27, 2018

It was rumoured that the actor was gravely ill and had been admitted in a Delhi hospital, if we go by TOI’s report. It was also said that he had then left for the US for further treatment. But turns out, all the reports were false.