I am not friends with Sushant Singh Rajput, says MS Dhoni actor Herry Tangri

Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Hassan-starrer, Behen Hogi Teri, is up for a June 9, 2017 release, and going by the trailer, the film promises to be a laugh riot. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, if there is one actor that stands out, it is Herry Tangri, who plays Rajkummar’s friend and is famous as Yuvraj Singh of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, he talked about his film, Yuvraj Singh, his equation with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao and more…

The first question I asked him was about the trailer of the film and how his character changed from being a friend of Rajkummar’s friend to the third hero of the film. He said, “I am glad the way you’ve interpret the trailer. It is bang on! I am happy the way it has turned out. Even though it is the role of the protagonist’s friend, it has got a superb angle, during the course of the film. I feel lucky that the makers gave me this role. Because at one point in the film, the character I play will become the centre of attraction.” He continued, “As you mentioned, it indeed is the third angle of the film.” Also read: CBFC has not chopped off any scene from Behen Hogi Teri, clarifies director Ajay Pannalal

When I asked him about his thoughts on the manner in which almost the entire story of the film was revealed in the trailer, including his character twist, he said, “Actually in a way you are right but the way we have got the response for the film’s trailer as well as for my role, that thing becomes redundant particularly for this film. If the reactions were negative then it would’ve been a problem but they are pretty positive.”

The film was earlier slated for a June 2, 2017 release but later was pushed to June 9, 2017 as makers stated they needed more time for promotions. When asked about his thoughts on that and if he was disappointed with the development, he said, “No I wasn’t disappointed, in fact I was a bit concerned for its earlier, June 2, 2017 release as there were two big Hollywood releases (Baywatch and Wonder Woman). So I was concerned that even if you are giving your best, you often get lost in the crowd. So, I was, in fact, happier that the film was pushed, having said that I am excited as well as nervous. As even that date is not a clear (Behen Hogi Teri will be clashing with Raabta, now). After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where I had a dialogue-less role for a smaller screen time.” Also read: Rajkummar Rao faced a tough time and had to do 18 retakes for one particular shot in Behen Hogi Teri

He also talked about the preparation he did for Yuvraj Singh’s character in MS Dhoni biopic and even compared it with that of Sushant Singh Rajput’s. He said, “I haven’t met Yuvraj Singh at all, unlike Sushant, who used to hang out with MS Dhoni a lot. So, for me, it was indeed a difficult task to portray Yuvraj on screen without uttering a single word. And I am happy people applauded it and still talk about it. People even compared my performance with that of Hollywood actor, Liev Schreiber, who played a Russian chess player and made a solid impact without uttering a single word in Tobey Maguire’s Pawn Sacrifice.”

When I pointed out about the whole, MS Dhoni vs Yuvraj Singh at the box office this June 9, as they were co-stars in MS Dhoni biopic as the above mentioned characters and now they are rivals as their films will be clashing, he chuckled and said, “A friend of mine made me realise this yesterday but I am not worried as I am pretty confident about my film. It has turned out great.” He also reminded me that Rajkummar Rao, the lead of Behen Hogi Teri is also an important part of Raabta. So I asked him if he has spoken about it to Rajkummar or Sushant? He revealed, “No I haven’t spoken to Rajkummar as it is a recent development and I am not in touch with Sushant, I am not friends with him. Though I stay in touch with Rajkummar since our first film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha.” He continued, “We share a great chemistry in Behen Hogi Teri. In fact while shooting with Rajkummar, I used to get Jai-Veeru (Sholay characters) feeling.

I then asked him about his experience of working with Shruti Hassan, as there were reports of her giving a tough time to the makers while shooting. He said, “No I didn’t face any problem with her, she is great, a thorough professional. And whatever I saw of her on her sets she was very easy to work with.”

He also spoke about the whole poster controversy as he revealed that he had anticipated backlash over the poster. He then revealed that he is currently in talks to be a part of a web series for Excel and would be game for a role in TV as well if it’s a finite series vis-a-vis Anil Kapoor’s 24.

Talking about his further projects he revealed that after Behen Hogi Teri he’ll be seen in Vodka Diaries, which is a murder mystery. The film stars Kay Kay Menon.

Finally he told me how it has been a boon as well as bane being famous as onscreen Yuvraj Singh, as he lost out on a film based against the backdrop of India’s win at 1983 world cup. The reason was simple…he is Yuvraj Singh for the audience and Yuvi was an infant back in 1983. However, he wishes that a biopic is made on the life of Yuvraj Singh and he gets to play the lead.